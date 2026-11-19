Shahriar "Sean" Loloee, a former Sacramento city councilmember, has been sentenced to three years and ten months in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The fraud charges were filed in connection to a grocery store chain owned by Loloee, Viva Supermarkets.

Prosecutors said that between 2008 and 2020, three labor practice investigations into the chain were launched. According to officials, Loloee knowingly hired staff that was ineligible to work in the country, and provided false documentation to investigators for these employees.

Loloee also encouraged these employees to lie to investigators about their status and kept a second set of accounting books to track payments made under the table, according to prosecutors.

Additionally, Loloee was accused of fraudulently applying for COVID-19 relief from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was offered by the Small Business Administration.

Prosecutors said he received approximately $1.2 million from the fund, which he then laundered through 10 separate checks and transferred into a trust under the name of a family member of Loloee.

Loloee, who often goes by the first name Sean, was elected to the council in 2020. He resigned from his council position in 2024 after he was federally indicted in December 2023. He was then indicted again on additional charges in March 2024.

Loloee initially told CBS News Sacramento that he would not step down from his position after the indictment was revealed when federal agents raided one of his supermarket locations, despite facing calls from other Sacramento officials to step down.

Along with Loloee, three other people were indicted in connection to the investigation. Karla Montoya was found guilty of her role in the fraud scheme on Oct. 14 and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2027, officials said.

Mirwais Shams and Ahmad Shams were both found guilty of filing false tax returns on Aug. 18 and were sentenced on Thursday to probation, as well as paying back restitution.