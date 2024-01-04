Sean Loloee resigns from Sacramento City Council after federal indictment

SACRAMENTO - Sean Loloee, the Sacramento city councilman indicted by a federal grand jury, announced in a video that he will be resigning.

"I'm stepping down because of the recent politically motivated circus that Mayor [Darrell] Steinberg has created and his attempt to cover up his many shortcomings as the mayor of Sacramento," Loloee said in the video.

Loloee, 53, said it is not fair to Sacramento to let Steinberg use his situation as a distraction.

In the federal indictment, Loloee and Karla Montoya, 42, are being charged with conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession and use of false immigration documents, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. He is also being charged with falsification of records and a pandemic relief fraud scheme.

#BREAKING Embattled Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee resigned via video message—blames Mayor Steinberg for creating 'circus' with 'shortcomings.' https://t.co/6celNYcj6A — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 4, 2024

Loloee became the subject of a federal criminal investigation over his business dealings after CBS13 reported federal agents raided one of his Viva Supermarkets in October 2023.

Last week, Mayor Steinberg called on Loloee publicly to resign from his position. Following Steinberg's statement, Loloee reiterated that he would not resign.

Loloee described serving District 2 residents as an "honor and privilege." He was elected in 2020.

Check back later for more details on this developing story.