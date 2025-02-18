Former Lodi City Council member to forfeit assets in money laundering case, DA says

Former Lodi City Council member ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in money laundering case

LODI — The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced a resolution in a forfeiture case involving embattled former Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan.

Kahn previously pleaded no contest to 77 felony and misdemeanor charges including election fraud, money laundering and operating an illegal gambling establishment.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Ron Frietas said Kahn has admitted he got certain assets through illegal gambling while serving on the city council.

Khan has agreed to forfeit $460,000 which will go into the county's general fund. That amount consists of approximately $77,000 from various accounts and his home and two properties valued at $383,000.

"When a public servant abuses their position to engage in criminal activities, it's not just a breach of law, but a profound betrayal of public trust," Freitas said. "This case is a stark reminder of the egregious nature of such corruption. I commend the dedication of our team for bringing this to justice, ensuring that those who exploit their office for personal gain face the consequences."

It's important to note this is only related to his illegal gambling and money laundering case. Khan still has an election fraud case playing out in court which will now proceed to sentencing.