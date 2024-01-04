Watch Live: Prosecutors provide update on former Lodi city council member Shakir Khan's case

Watch CBS News
LODI - The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office is providing an update at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a case involving former Lodi city council member Shakir Khan. 

Khan was arrested in February 2023 on 14 voter fraud charges related to the 2020 election. He then resigned from the city council.

Body camera footage showed Lodi Mayor Mickey Hothi's interaction with Khan in jail, presenting Khan with the resignation papers in jail. Hothi said Khan agreed to resign, who went on to sign the letter.  

The following month, Khan protested his resignation, claiming that his District 4 seat was "coerced" and not legitimate.

Khan's attorney told CBS13 that his client was "under duress" when a city official forced him to regin without any legal representation there.

The Lodi City Council voted to replace Khan on March 7, 2023.

Khan was arraigned on charges relating to illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and unemployment claim fraud in 2021.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 1:23 PM PST

