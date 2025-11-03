Former Epoch Casino building in Rancho Cordova catches fire

A vacant building that once housed the Epoch Casino in Rancho Cordova caught fire early Monday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews say they responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the building along Folsom Boulevard. The fire apparently started outside the building, firefighters say.

Crews called for a second alarm due to how intense the fire was getting.

No one was found inside after firefighters searched the building. No injuries have been reported.

The building was once the Epoch Casino, but it has been vacant since the business's closure several years ago. It also once housed the Sheepherder Bar & Grille and the Edwards Hotel.

Folsom Boulevard in the immediate area of the fire was closed through the early morning hours due to the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.