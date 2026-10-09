Former California National Guard task force member sentenced for illegal gun possession

A former California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force member has been sentenced to two years and five months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office says.

Ruby Celly Uribe, 37, was convicted by a jury in May of the unlawful possession of a machine gun, and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle. Uribe had been assigned to the logistics shop at the California National Guard Headquarters in Mather.

She was initially indicted in 2024 following an investigation into the leaking of sensitive information about upcoming drug raids.

U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District

During the investigation, a federal search warrant was served at Uribe's residence, where an illegal short-barreled rifle was discovered. Prosecutors connected her to the trafficking of non-serialized, short-barreled machine guns after a search of her cellphone, including selling one to a co-worker in July of 2022.

Image of an illegal firearm Uribe sold to a coworker on July 20, 2022. U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District

Prosecutors also say that while preparing for trial, the FBI discovered there was an additional illegal short-barreled rifle that Uribe sold in 2022. The firearm was recovered safely by law enforcement.