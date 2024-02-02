Former Sacramento-area task force member accused of leaking operations info faces illegal gun charges

SACRAMENTO - A former Sacramento County National Guard Task Force Member was indicted Thursday after an investigation into her leaking sensitive operational information to drug traffickers led to authorities finding an illegal machine gun and short-barreled rifle, federal prosecutors said.

A federal grand just returned an indictment against 34-year-old Ruby Uribe of Antelope, charging her with illegal possession of a machine gun and a short-barreled rifle.

Prosecutors said Uribe was assigned to the logistics shop at the California National Guard Headquarters in Mather. She was also a member of the Counterdrug Task Force (CDTF), which supports local, tribal and federal law enforcement in intercepting drug trafficking organizations.

When she was assigned to the CDTF, prosecutors said she leaked information about upcoming drug raids to a person she knew was involved in drug trafficking. After reviewing text messages, federal prosecutors said Uribe shared upcoming operational information, including the date, location and number of military vehicles and aircraft involved.

While serving a search warrant at her home, authorities found the short-barreled rifle, which was modified to fire in full-automatic mode as a machine gun with no serial number, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that she engaged in trafficking other short-barreled ghost guns.

If Uribe is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.