Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County duplex fire displaces 12, injures mother and child

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A dozen people were displaced after a fire in Foothill Farms spread from a duplex to a triplex early Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to Karm Way, just off Elkhorn Boulevard, shortly after 4 a.m. and found flames coming from a duplex.

dg-karm-way-fire-may19.jpg
Scene of the fire.

Firefighters said a resident who was coming home from work was the first to notice smoke getting into the adjoining unit. She called 911 and knocked on doors to get her family and neighbors out safely.

A mother and her child were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burn injuries, firefighters said.

The fire appears to have started in a garage before spreading. Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue