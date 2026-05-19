Sacramento County duplex fire displaces 12, injures mother and child

A dozen people were displaced after a fire in Foothill Farms spread from a duplex to a triplex early Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to Karm Way, just off Elkhorn Boulevard, shortly after 4 a.m. and found flames coming from a duplex.

Scene of the fire.

Firefighters said a resident who was coming home from work was the first to notice smoke getting into the adjoining unit. She called 911 and knocked on doors to get her family and neighbors out safely.

A mother and her child were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burn injuries, firefighters said.

The fire appears to have started in a garage before spreading. Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation.