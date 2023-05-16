Foods that help you fall asleep better at night

If you have trouble falling asleep at night, it could be something you ate.

Did you know there are the right foods to eat before you go to bed?

This includes brightly-colored fruits like strawberries or cherries, and walnuts or almonds.

There are also some foods to eat throughout the day that can help you sleep better at night, and one of them is spicy food.

Bio-statistics professor Dr. Michael Wirth told Fortune magazine, "Spices and herbs in particular are some of the most anti-inflammatory foods on this planet."

So adding hot peppers, onion, and garlic to your diet might be helpful.

However, before going to bed, there are some foods to avoid. This includes chips, cookies, and crackers. According to doctors, these types of inflammatory foods mess with our body's natural circadian rhythm.