Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in deadly fight at Folsom bar arrested for manslaughter, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An arrest was made Wednesday in connection with a fight at a Folsom bar that turned deadly in late June, police said. 

The Folsom Police Department responded to Folsom State Slickers on Gold Lake Drive around 3:40 p.m. on June 28, where they located a man unresponsive. Police said he died at the scene. 

During the investigation, detectives said they reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses to determine that a fight broke out during an event on the bar's outdoor patio, resulting in the death of the man. 

Police said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Dylan Pierce of Citrus Heights, was arrested Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for manslaughter. 

Pierce was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue