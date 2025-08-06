Suspect in deadly fight at Folsom bar arrested for manslaughter, police say

An arrest was made Wednesday in connection with a fight at a Folsom bar that turned deadly in late June, police said.

The Folsom Police Department responded to Folsom State Slickers on Gold Lake Drive around 3:40 p.m. on June 28, where they located a man unresponsive. Police said he died at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives said they reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses to determine that a fight broke out during an event on the bar's outdoor patio, resulting in the death of the man.

Police said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Dylan Pierce of Citrus Heights, was arrested Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for manslaughter.

Pierce was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.