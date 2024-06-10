Folsom Safeway theft suspect arrested after high-speed chase

FOLSOM – A retail theft suspect who allegedly made off with more than $1,000 worth of items from a Folsom Safeway was arrested after a high-speed chase on Sunday.

Folsom police say, around 3 p.m., they got a report about a theft that just happened at the Prairie City Road grocery store.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect load a cart full of items they didn't pay for into their car, then take off. In total, the witness estimated about $1,000 worth of items were stolen.

Armed with a good description of the suspect, and the license plate number, officers spotted the car on Highway 50. Police noted that the suspect was speeding down the freeway and weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers tried to pull the suspect over but allege that he got off the freeway at Zinfandel Drive and continued to drive dangerously onto Olson Drive.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Elk Grove resident Eric Kephart, eventually pulled into a parking lot and gave himself up. About $1,280 worth of stolen items were covered.

Kephart is now facing charges of grand theft and evading a police officer.