A series of home burglaries in Folsom Ranch has left residents concerned about neighborhood safety, with police investigating three break-ins over the past month.

One woman whose home was burglarized six months ago says the recent incidents are bringing back difficult memories. She's now urging neighbors to stay alert and take steps to protect their homes.

Negeen Salimi and her family installed security cameras around their home after thousands of dollars worth of belongings were stolen in a burglary earlier this year.

"Everyone in the neighborhood was like, 'What?' because I think we were one of the first houses to get hit," Salimi said.

Folsom police are investigating three burglaries in the neighborhood over the past month. Salimi said hearing about another family being targeted brought back the feelings she experienced after her own home was burglarized.

"I felt so awful for the family that their house got hit because I know how they feel," she said.

One of the recent burglary victims, Shankari Cheedalla, told CBS News Sacramento last week that her family's Ring doorbell camera captured suspicious activity in the neighborhood. About a week later, they discovered their sliding glass door had been shattered and valuables were missing.

"Whenever you enter into the home, you feel cozy, now we feel scared," Cheedalla said.

Earlier this week, police announced the arrests of four people connected to an organized burglary group suspected of crimes stretching from Folsom to Fresno.

However, Salimi's burglary remains under investigation, and she is concerned about the methods investigators say the suspects used.

Police said the suspects were found with Wi-Fi jammers, devices that can interfere with wireless signals. That has raised questions for Salimi about whether the security cameras surrounding her home would be enough to protect her family.

"We have the cameras but to learn they can tap in or whatever, so what are we really safe?" she said.

CBS News Sacramento brought those concerns to Folsom police, who said home security systems can offer different levels of protection. They recommend homeowners consider hardwired security systems, which can be less vulnerable to disruptions affecting wireless equipment.

Police said the investigation into the burglary at Salimi's home remains active.

Six months after the break-in, Salimi said she is still struggling to feel safe in her own home.

"Are we ever really safe? How awful of a feeling," she said.

With the holiday shopping season underway, Folsom police are also reminding residents to take precautions to prevent burglaries.

They recommend keeping valuables out of sight and storing them in a safe, reinforcing doors and other entry points with sturdy locks and deadbolts, and considering security screens for windows. Police also recommend security equipment such as alarms and cameras as additional deterrents.