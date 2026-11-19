Residents in a Folsom Ranch neighborhood are on edge after a series of burglaries, prompting Folsom police to increase patrols and urge homeowners to take precautions.

Kiran Cheedalla said his doorbell camera captured a suspicious SUV slowly driving through the neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. last month. The vehicle appeared to shine bright flashlights toward homes while recording the street, he said.

"There was an SUV, it came in with the flashlights. Two sides, flashlights on. They were recording the whole street," Cheedalla said.

A few weeks later, the Cheedallas' home was burglarized while the family was away. The break-in happened around 8 a.m., according to the family.

Kiran's wife, Shankari Cheedalla, said she discovered broken glass and signs that someone had gone through their belongings.

"She noticed the glass broken, shattered everywhere. Oh mama, something happened to our house. So I went upstairs to where we always keep stuff, whole bedroom, everything got messed up," she said.

The family said burglars took valuables from the home, leaving them feeling uneasy in a place where they once felt safe.

"Whenever you enter into the home, you feel so cozy and stuff. Now we feel scared, even for our bedrooms. They went into the bedrooms," Shankari Cheedalla said.

Folsom police said they are investigating at least three burglaries reported in Folsom Ranch over the past couple of weeks.

"These are people's homes. We recognize the sense of violation and vulnerability that victims can experience after a burglary," said Sgt. Derek Koupal with the Folsom Police Department.

Police said they are increasing patrols in the area as they investigate the cases and work to prevent additional break-ins, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

Koupal also encouraged residents to secure their homes, including reinforcing doors and windows and protecting valuables.

"Making sure we're securing our entry and exit points with security screens or security film on sliding glass doors, improving locking mechanisms on front doors, and securing valuables and safes is another important thing," Koupal said.

Some neighbors are taking additional steps to protect their properties. Julian Marchena, who lives on a nearby street, said he recently installed seven security cameras around his home.

Marchena suspects the men may have been looking for opportunities to break into homes, although police have not confirmed whether that incident is connected to the burglaries.

The Cheedalla family said the break-in has also affected their sense of security inside their own home.

"They're still scared to go to the bedroom or the backyard or to get anything from upstairs. We have to accompany them now," Kiran Cheedalla said.

Folsom police said the investigations remain active and are asking residents to report suspicious activity.