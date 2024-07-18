Folsom driver accused of "intentionally" crashing into motorcyclist arrested for attempted murder

FOLSOM – A driver was arrested for attempted murder after a motorcyclist was hit struck by an SUV in Folsom on Tuesday night, police said Thursday.

The Folsom Police Department responded to multiple calls about a crash around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Iron Point Road.

Investigators determined a "driver of an SUV chased and intentionally struck a motorcyclist," police said.

The SUV driver, 23-year-old Anders Erikson of Folsom, was arrested and booked into jail for attempted murder, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries.