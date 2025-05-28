Folsom man sentenced to 10 years in landmark fentanyl homicide case

FOLSOM — In a landmark ruling, a Folsom man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for supplying the lethal dose of fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose in January 2024.

According to the Folsom Police Department, this is the first-ever conviction and sentencing for fentanyl-related homicide in Sacramento County.

Ruslan Kochkin pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday in Sacramento County Superior Court for the overdose death of a 30-year-old man.

Folsom police said officers and firefighters responded to an overdose call on Sutter Street back on January 19, 2024. Despite the use of Narcan, a medication designed to reverse opioid overdoses, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The department's Special Investigations Unit soon after identified Kochkin as the drug dealer. Upon his arrest, police found Kochkin in possession of an ounce of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine.

"This is more than just a conviction—it's a message," the department said in a statement. "We will hold drug dealers accountable for the lives they take. We will not let fentanyl destroy our community."