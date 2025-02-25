City of Folsom considers converting major intersections into roundabouts to improve traffic safety

FOLSOM — Folsom city leaders are considering something new to reduce traffic jams and make streets safer.

Drivers in Folsom could soon be thrown a curve as the city is considering converting nearly a dozen major roadway intersections into roundabouts.

"It's a more effective method of controlling the traffic," said Mark Rackovan, the city's public works director. "They tend to be much safer."

Rackovan said roundabouts will allow drivers to get through an intersection without stopping for a red light. Streets that have big traffic backups — like East Bidwell, Blue Ravine, and Riley — are on the list.

"You're stuck at the red light for multiple phases and you're experiencing just egregiously long delays as a result," Rackovan said.

The traffic circles can also make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians by slowing drivers down.

"You're designing it so the motorist has to enter the intersection between 15 and 25 miles per hour," Rackovan said.

He's traveled to other cities with roundabouts — including Carmel, Indiana — which has more than 140.

"It was an eye-opening experience to visit this community and experience what it's like to drive from one side of the city to another with hardly any delay," he said.

So how much do roundabouts cost to install?

Rackovan said the cost "could be as little as $3 million" or possibly "go north of $6 or $7 million."

Some Folsom drivers support adding circles to busy roads, but there is concern that some drivers will be confused by the new traffic calming devices.

"It could cause a lot more accidents," one resident said. "People in Folsom probably are not used to driving with roundabouts so I could see it being a big adjustment period for a lot of people."

Roundabout supporters say they also help improve the environment by reducing fuel consumption and vehicle emissions by up to 30%.