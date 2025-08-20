Northern California city sets AI Bigfoot loose for tourism campaign

A.I. Bigfoot set loose in Folsom for tourism campaign

Folsom has deployed an uncanny cryptid to help with its tourism efforts.

Back in July, the City of Folsom released a social media video featuring Bigfoot taking people around the town's big tourist spots.

The tour guide films in selfie-mode as he visits the Folsom Zoo, swims in Lake Natoma, and eats ice cream in the Folsom Historic District.

Of course, the video was created using generative artificial intelligence.

"I was able to produce the whole thing in about ... an hour and a half worth of time," said Chris Shepard with the City of Folsom.

A digital tour guide is among the latest uses cities on a tight budget have found for AI. Some, like Dublin, Ireland, have piloted itinerary builders for visitors using generative AI. Others, like Dubai, have created full AI-guided experiences at some attractions.

Shepard noted that the Bigfoot video -- which was made using Google's AI video generator Veo -- appears to have struck a chord with Millennials and Generation Z, demographics of which he hopes will pay a visit to Folsom in the future.

"Especially if they haven't been here and don't know what we have to offer," Shepard said.

Folsom is located about 20 miles east of California's capital of Sacramento.