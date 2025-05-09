Special Olympics Spring Games return to Folsom filled with competition, companionship

FOLSOM – Some athletes will be fiercely competing in this weekend's Special Olympics Spring Games in Folsom. The games have such an impact on these athletes' lives.

Stephanie Hammond has been competing for years now, but still remembers when a friend took her to her first games when she was 17.

"That it looked really fun and I liked how everyone was so friendly to each other," Hammond said.

It's that competition and companionship that make these games so special.

"All the sports we do and we get to meet all kinds of different people," Hammond said, "from different counties and stuff."

"The relationships that are being built with their teammates and coaches," Will Averbuck said. "There's a family aspect that people don't realize that is the Special Olympics."

Hammond specializes in the 400 and 800-meter walk and the turbo javelin. She'll be one of over 600 athletes competing.

"Really excited because this is the last stop before they decide who's gonna go to summer games," Hammond said.

But win or lose, at the end of the day, it's about so much more.

If you wanna check it out, it's this Saturday, 8:30 a.m., in Folsom at Vista Del Lago High School.