Flooding forecast leads to most of Yosemite Valley to shut down

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- A forecast of flooding has led to most of Yosemite Valley to close starting Friday, April 28, according to a Facebook post by Yosemite National Park.

The closure is expected to last until May 3, though there is a possibility of extension.

Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in eastern Yosemite Valley will be canceled and refunded. Wilderness permits, however, can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads, so long as there is space.

There are some areas that will be open during this closure, including:

Wawona

Mariposa Grove (via hike only)

Crane Flat area

Hetch Hetchy

western Yosemite Valley

The closure in Yosemite Valley will be at El Capitan crossover, which is the road that crosses the Merced River just east of El Capitan.

Visitors are advised that parking in western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be extremely limited.

There may be additional flooding and closures in May or June.