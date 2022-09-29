Flag Football could soon come to California high schools

SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation could soon be adding Flag Football for female students.

The sport could be added to the 2023-2024 activities list for high schools.

"I've been playing flag football since I was eight years old," said Sacramento Adventist Academy Senior Kayelynn Welty.

Flag Football could be coming to California high schools in 2023 if the C.I.F. votes to add the sport to its Varsity roster next week.

"As far as title IX goes, high schools need to have an even number of sports for both genders," said C.I.F., Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard, who says a yes vote is a likely outcome.

Sacramento Adventist Academy is too small to fund tackle football, so in the 1980s, they came up with an alternative.

"Flag football and tackle football are vastly different. Instead of the pads and helmets and that style of contact, there are no pads. It's very fast," said Athletic Director Kenny Johnston, who is welcoming the potential for a deeper pool of competition.

"We have had girls play tackle over the years, but now they have their own sport, which is flag football," said DeBoard.