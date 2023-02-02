First Alert Weather: Rain, snow back in the forecast for NorCal this weekend

A few weather changes are on the way for Northern California this weekend.

Sunday will be a First Alert Action Day. The heaviest rain and snow is expected to arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning.

The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Early Sunday morning.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible during the day Sunday.

Valley and Foothills Forecast

This weekend's rain forecast.

Thursday will see a few more clouds but have seasonal highs near 60°.

Things will be changing by Friday morning, however, with a few light rain showers for the Valley and Foothills expected. A few light snow showers are also expected in the Sierra.

By Friday afternoon the Valley will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday morning will be much the same. A chance of rain enters the forecast Saturday evening. These showers are expected to be light to moderate. Breezy conditions are also expected.

Light to moderate rain showers remain in the forecast Sunday morning through evening, along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Total rainfall accumulation is expected to be as follows: Valley: .25" to .75" in the Valley, .75" to1.25" in the Foothills, and 1.00" to 1.75" in the Sierra.

Sierra Forecast

This weekend's snow forecast.

Light snow showers for the Sierra are expected on Friday. Light rain showers and snow showers are also expected on Saturday.

Things change late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, though. Snow showers are expected to be heavy at times with snow levels starting at 6,000' and falling to 4000'.

Snow showers and thunderstorms are also expected Sunday morning through evening.

By Sunday night, the snow showers should be tapering off.

Total snowfall accumulation numbers are expected to be up to 24" above 6.000'.