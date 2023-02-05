First Alert Action Day: Storm brings snow to the Sierra, scattered showers in the valley

SACRAMENTO - On Sunday, we'll see more snow in the Sierra and scattered showers in the valley. Temperatures will be back into the 30s overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra, making driving through the mountains tricky at times. That warning is scheduled to last until 10 p.m. As a result, drivers may want to delay travel plans until 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Looking ahead

On Monday, the weather is expected to clear up.

On Tuesday, there are clouds in the forecast. A system will pass to the north of us.

By Friday forecast models indicate that we'll have light rain in the valley and maybe Sierra snow. The system is expected to clear out by Saturday. The system will only linger Friday and Saturday.

