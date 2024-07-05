Fireworks blamed for at least 1 Sacramento house fire in busy July 4th night for firefighters

Fireworks likely cause of Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters around the Sacramento area had to deal with fire after fire overnight as Fourth of July celebrations raged into the early hours on Friday.

At least one house fire was likely started by fireworks, officials say.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Piedmont Drive and found flames between two homes. Firefighters went to work quickly and were able to keep the flames from spreading inside the homes.

No injuries were reported, but it's unclear how much damage was done by the fire. Sacramento Fire says fireworks were the likely cause of the Piedmont Drive incident.

The fire in a garage at a Citrus Heights home. Metro Fire of Sacramento

In Citrus Heights, Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded just before midnight Friday to a report of a heavy fire in a garage along Ebonywood Court.

Everyone inside the Ebonywood Court home got out safely, firefighters say, and the flames were contained before they could spread to any other homes.

Exactly what started the Ebonywood Court fire is still under investigation.

Earlier in the night, officials said illegal fireworks were likely to blame for catching the roof of a middle school on fire in Sacramento.