New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, WB I-80 closed

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one near the Dutch Flat area. 

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. 

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Caltrans says westbound I-80 is closed at Crystal Springs and is being diverted down Highway 20.

About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.

The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. 

Updates to follow. 

