Firefighters credit neighbor with helping keep fire at Rancho Cordova apartment complex in check

RANCHO CORDOVA – Three units were damaged in a fire at a Rancho Cordova apartment complex on Monday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 3400 block of Data Drive just after 8:30 a.m., finding flames coming from the apartment patio of a second-floor unit.

A resident of a different unit rounded up some fire extinguishers and managed to keep the flames in check before crews arrived, firefighters say.

Crews arrived to a 2nd floor apartment patio on fire that extended into the attic. The building was evacuated, everyone made it out safely. Another unit’s tenant collected several fire extinguishers and used them to keep the fire in check until our crews arrived. The fire was… pic.twitter.com/gqLf20weiE — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 10, 2024

The building was evacuated and crews quickly went to work.

Firefighters say they kept the flames contained to the original unit, but the attic and roof of two other units were damaged.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.