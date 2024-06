FAIRFIELD – Firefighters on Thursday morning are responding to a three-alarm fire near Highway 12 and Red Top Road.

The fire can be seen from Interstate 80 and the Cordelia area.

The Fairfield Police Department says there is no threat to structures and no road closures right now.

Cal Fire says forward progress of the wildfire has been stopped at about 15 acres.

Expect firefighters to be in the area for the next few hours for mop-up work.