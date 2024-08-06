Community responds after firefighter's truck stolen while battling Park Fire

REDDING – A Redding firefighter, on the frontlines battling the Park Fire, became a victim of crime while he worked alongside a hand crew in the remote footprint of California's fourth-largest fire in history.

Judah Collins saved for years to buy himself a car, landing on a charcoal gray 2006 Ford Ranger, that allowed him to ditch his bicycle, which was his primary way to get around.

He bought the truck in February, but by the end of July, it had been stolen. He only learned of the loss while in the middle of a shift on a California Conservation Corps hand crew, cutting lines on the Park Fire.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of this Ford Ranger are urged to contact the Redding Police Department. Obtained by CBS Sacramento

"It's been pretty crazy. It's been like 24-hour shifts every day," Collins said.

He said he became a firefighter to give back to his community knowing it was hard work. When the Park Fire ignited in Butte County at the end of July, within hours, he was at the fire facility to drop off his car and take a bus into the remote areas where the crew was needed.

This was standard, Collins said, to park at the facility that was busy during the week but he suspects is less populated during the weekend, giving any would-be thieves the opportunity to steal his car and go unnoticed.

"I called my sister a few days later. I was like, 'Hey, I left my keys inside one of the offices. If you just want to go, knock on the front door, get the keys, and then bring my car home. That'd be great,' and she pulls up, and she just tells me like there's no car here," Collins said.

At first, he believed his car had been towed but soon realized someone saw the opportunity and took it, while he had been gone days fighting the fire.

The truck he saved up to buy is now nowhere to be found. Collins is back in Redding sidelined by foot injuries sustained on the Park Fire. He said he would've toughed it out and was "sad" to leave his crew, but ultimately, took medical leave for a few days to heal.

In this time, he says, he's piecing together what he can to reevaluate the next steps and a possible replacement for his truck. Until then, he's back to commuting on a bicycle.

When a family friend, who was a near stranger to Collins, learned of what happened she jumped into action by organizing a fundraiser on his behalf as a "thank you" for the work he's done for the community, fighting wildfires.

"We are still praying that Judah's truck is recovered, if it isn't, then hopefully this money can help him replace it. Let's help give back to this hero," the fundraiser organizer wrote in a post online.

Collins said the support was not expected.

"It's just been so amazing, seeing all the people just, you know, being so generous for me. I'm it's just kind of mind-blowing. I'm definitely blown away by it," Collins said.

Collins' truck is a charcoal gray 2006 Ford Ranger and anyone with information on its whereabouts should contact Redding police.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to GoFundMe accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.