Fire that started on Rancho Cordova apartment back balcony displaces 7 people

RANCHO CORDOVA – Work crews are cleaning up after an early morning fire apartment fire forced more than a dozen people to evacuate.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene at the complex near Mills Tower Drive and Blue Star Court around 2 a.m.

Firefighters were greeted by a raging fire that apparently started on a back balcony.

A total of 13 people had to be evacuated from their apartments, firefighters say. Of those people, officials say seven have been displaced while the other six will be able to return home.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.