Fire in south Sacramento damages 11 vehicles, threatens apartment complex and church

Grass fire off 47th Avenue in south Sacramento destroys several vehicles

SACRAMENTO – Multiple vehicles burned in a grass fire that threatened multiple structures in south Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Crews responded to 47th Avenue near Steiner Drive around 2:40 p.m. for a grass fire burning on private property with chest-high vegetation.

Crews arrived to a fast moving grass fire in tall vegetation threatening a church and apartments. The fire spread to 11 nearby vehicles but was stopped before damaging the structures. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/y8i2CsDinL — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 18, 2025

On the scene, firefighters said an occupied church and an apartment complex were threatened.

The fire was driven by north winds, pushing the fire south toward the parking lot of an apartment complex, firefighters said.

Firefighters battled Red Flag Warning conditions in the Sacramento Valley, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph on Sunday. Sacramento fire said the red flag condition meant additional personnel and equipment responded to the scene when crews were first dispatched.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a grass fire off 47th Avenue in south Sacramento on May 18, 2025.

Eleven vehicles parked along a fence in the Sun Valley Apartments parking lot caught fire. No structures were damaged.

By about 3:30 p.m., crews said they were in the mop-up phase after burning about 10 acres.

What started the fire is unknown at this point. No injuries were reported.