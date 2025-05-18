Watch CBS News
Grass fire near Roseville closes part of West Sunset Boulevard

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY – A grass fire burning near Roseville closed West Sunset Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the fire was burning west of Fiddyment Road near West Sunset. The Roseville Police Department said Cal Fire has contained the fire and fire crews will remain on scene.

West Sunset Boulevard was closed at Fiddyment Road and Amoruso Way but has since reopened. 

No evacuations were issued at this time. 

According to Cal Fire's website, the Sunset Fire is 10 acres after starting at about 1:45 p.m.

The fire comes during a Red Flag Warning for the Sacramento Valley. Winds could gust up to 35 mph, creating the potential for fires to spread rapidly. 

