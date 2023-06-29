Fire fake-out: Dangerous shoplifting distractions on the rise in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A fire was set inside big box retailers to distract as a carefully orchestrated team walks out of the store with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise. The shoplifting trend is on the rise in Sacramento County with incidents happening more frequently.

While the motive is still under investigation, CBS13 is the first to report an arrest has been made for a possible suspect linked to a fire inside a Target on J Street in Sacramento. The fire has forced the store to close for weeks due to damages and time to restock, according to a Target spokesperson.

Through the windows of the store, shelves are empty and it's more like a construction scene days after the fire was set while shoppers were inside the store.

"This is organized crime. They have a premeditated plan: where they're going to go, how they're going to start the fire, and what they're going to take from the store," said Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire.

Wilbourn said the number of incidents linked to fire distractions and shoplifting is on the rise, recently. Sacramento County is not the only area facing this "new wave" of organized crime, he said.

Oftentimes, the suspect will enter the store inconspicuously with a lighter and set paper towels or toilet paper on fire. In most scenarios, Wilbourn said, the suspects have a plan where they will start the fire and what items they will steal.

If an individual willfully and maliciously sets fire to property they could be charged with arson, according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department. Additionally, they could also be charged with vandalism and theft charges. If the damage or stolen property is under $950, it is a misdemeanor, but over that number is considered a felony.

"When you're talking about committing multiple crimes, when you're going in to start a fire, endanger lives, those are multiple felonies that are occurring," said Wilbourn.

Shoppers out in Sacramento County told CBS13 they weren't scared of what could happen, but rather, it was a reminder to stay alert, even when shopping.