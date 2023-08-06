Fire erupts in dumpster behind south Sacramento Burlington store

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a dumpster fire at a south Sacramento store from spreading early Sunday morning.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. at the south Sacramento Burlington store.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a dumpster in the docking bay of the store had caught fire.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading inside the store.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.