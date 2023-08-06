Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire erupts in dumpster behind south Sacramento Burlington store

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a dumpster fire at a south Sacramento store from spreading early Sunday morning.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. at the south Sacramento Burlington store.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a dumpster in the docking bay of the store had caught fire.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading inside the store.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 2:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.