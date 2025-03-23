Fire during cultural ceremony damages Chaw'se Roundhouse in Amador County

Chaw'se Roundhouse damaged in fire in Amador County

PINE GROVE – Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out during a cultural ceremony taking place inside the Chaw'se Roundhouse in Pine Grove early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the Indian Grinding Rock State Historical Park just after midnight to find the Chaw'se Roundhouse on fire.

The flames were knocked down but about 20% of the roof was damaged.

Crews said all participants of the ceremony were able to evacuate and no one was injured.

The Chaw'se Roundhouse holds a deep cultural and historical significance for the Miwok Tribe. It serves as a sacred space for traditional ceremonies and community gatherings.

Amador Fire said it will work with tribal leaders and state park officials to provide support.