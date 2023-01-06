Watch CBS News
Fire damages commercial building in midtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a fire at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday. 

The Sacramento Fire Department says the fire happened in a large building in the 2100 block of Q Street. The fire department says there was heavy fire on the Q Street side. 

Crews have since knocked down the fire. 

According to commercial real estate website LoopNet, the 339,925-square-foot building is three stories tall and is 100 percent leased. 

No injuries resulted from the fire.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No further information has been released. 

