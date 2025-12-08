Cal Fire details how the September Lightning Complex Fire unfolded

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – Fire crews are revealing new details about what happened during the devastating September Lightning Complex Fire.

At a meeting Monday, officials laid out how stretched resources were when the lightning storm swept across the state.

Crews were already deployed across California because of extreme fire weather. Over a two-day period, 26,000 lightning strikes sparked 157 fires across California. Of the 157 fires, 21 of them made up the fast-moving September Lightning Complex fire, which tore through the town of Chinese Camp.

The day before the fires ignited, the National Weather Service warned of extreme Valley heat, dry fuels, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Soon, fires began popping up across Tuolumne, Calaveras, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties, in different fuel types and terrain, making it nearly impossible for crews to attack them all at once.

Tuolumne County District 4 Supervisor Steve Griefer said the scale of the lightning storm and the statewide resource drawdown caught many by surprise.

"The thing that really struck a lot of people was the volume of lightning strikes, the volume of resources that were involved up and down the Central Valley," he said.

Among the most significant fires were the 6-5 Fire and the 2-7 "Murphys" Fire, both of which started around the same time and spread rapidly within hours. The 6-5 Fire alone grew beyond 7,000 acres and was at one point declared "no divert," meaning aircraft could not be used.

CAL FIRE officials say they faced several challenges: limited resources, fast-moving fires near homes, and a second round of thunderstorms that brought erratic and dangerous winds.

When asked what could have been done differently, CAL FIRE leaders said the weather event was an anomaly — but acknowledged communication can always be improved.

"I'm not sure we can plan for a once-in-30-year event and have complete success like we're trying to, but I would say maintaining all the measures we had on the other fires is important,"

Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci said.

One county supervisor emphasized that defensible space saved many homes, and said the county is doubling down on efforts to ensure properties are properly cleared. For residents unable to do the work themselves, officials said they are exploring ways to help get it done.