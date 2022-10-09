Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night. 

The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported. 

Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

No further information is available. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 10:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.