Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park
RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night.
The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
No further information is available.
