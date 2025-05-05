Shelter-in-place lifted in Benicia after refinery fire

Fire breaks out at the Valero refinery in Benicia

The Benicia Fire Department has contained a fire at the Valero refinery.

Large flames could be seen rising from a building at the refinery. Local fire officials did issue a shelter-in-place for the neighborhoods near the refinery. The shelter-in-place did include Robert Semple Elementary School. School officials said they were sheltering as a precaution and their students were not in immediate danger.

The Bay Area Air District has issued an advisory for the area around the refinery neighborhoods downwind. Benicia fire officials say they are requesting drone air monitoring from the Solano County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

Benicia fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

Contra Costa Health officials are sending a HazMat team to the Martinez refinery to monitor potential impacts from the refinery fire in Benicia.

This is a developing story.