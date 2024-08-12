Fire at Modesto mobile home park destroys 5 trailers, damages house

MODESTO – Five mobile homes were destroyed in a fire at a trailer park in Modesto on Monday afternoon, firefighters said.

The first crews to arrive found three mobile homes involved in the fire and spreading to another at Sunrise Village Mobile Home & RV Park on S 7th Street. The first call came shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Crews then increased the call, leading to 13 engines and three water tenders responding to knock down the fire.

In total, five trailers and one vehicle were destroyed in the fire. A house was also damaged in the fire.

Two people and one firefighter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters said the trailers are really packed in at the trailer park and they said their quick actions were critical in crews preventing it from spreading to more.

What caused the fire is under investigation.