Fight leads to stabbing in Old Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a fight led to someone being stabbed in Old Sacramento on Friday night.

It happened at around 10 p.m. in the area of 2nd and K streets.

The Sacramento Police Department said the victim was transported to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

In September, Sacramento police announced the department would be beefing up patrols in the Old Sacramento area to crack down on crime.

It is not yet clear if anyone was arrested in Friday's stabbing or if a search is underway for a suspect.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 11:20 PM PDT

