Felony charges filed against 3 people suspected of vandalizing UC Davis Egghead sculpture

DAVIS – Three people are now facing felony charges for allegedly vandalizing one of the iconic Egghead sculptures at UC Davis.

On Wednesday, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced that Lysandra Dasilva, 31, Nathan Orr, 30, and Cheyenne Xiong, 20, had been arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

Prosecutors say all three are facing a count of vandalism, conspiracy, and an enhancement that the alleged crime was carried out with planning, sophistication, or professionalism.

The college announced back on May 24 that three people had been arrested on suspicion of tagging several UC Davis buildings with graffiti. The "Yin and Yang" Egghead structure near the Art complex was among the structures hit, authorities said.

Officials did not detail what kind of messages were painted.

A total of five Egghead sculptures can be found around campus. The bronze sculptures were designed by UC Davis Professor Robert Arneson.

Since they appeared in 1991, the sculptures have been targeted several times by vandals.

Dasilva, Orr and Xiong are set to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

The DA's office noted that Dasilva and Xiong are also facing a count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.