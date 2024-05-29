Watch CBS News
Local News

Felony charges filed against 3 people suspected of vandalizing UC Davis Egghead sculpture

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DAVIS – Three people are now facing felony charges for allegedly vandalizing one of the iconic Egghead sculptures at UC Davis.

On Wednesday, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced that Lysandra Dasilva, 31, Nathan Orr, 30, and Cheyenne Xiong, 20, had been arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

Prosecutors say all three are facing a count of vandalism, conspiracy, and an enhancement that the alleged crime was carried out with planning, sophistication, or professionalism.

The college announced back on May 24 that three people had been arrested on suspicion of tagging several UC Davis buildings with graffiti. The "Yin and Yang" Egghead structure near the Art complex was among the structures hit, authorities said.

Officials did not detail what kind of messages were painted. 

A total of five Egghead sculptures can be found around campus. The bronze sculptures were designed by UC Davis Professor Robert Arneson.

Since they appeared in 1991, the sculptures have been targeted several times by vandals. 

Dasilva, Orr and Xiong are set to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

The DA's office noted that Dasilva and Xiong are also facing a count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 10:38 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.