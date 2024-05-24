3 arrested after Egghead scultpures, buildings vandalized at UC Davis

DAVIS — Three people arrested at UC Davis are accused of tagging several campus buildings and structures with graffiti, authorities said Friday.

UC Davis said campus police arrested the three people, one of whom is a current student, in the early morning. The officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. to a report of three people spray-painting the campus' Egghead sculptures near Mrak Hall and the Art building.

Those three suspects were taken into custody after a short foot chase, the university said. It is believed that there were multiple groups of suspects vandalizing various areas of the campus at the same time, the university added.

The university did not say exactly how many buildings and structures were vandalized.

UC Davis also said that an officer unintentionally discharged a gun while detaining one of the three suspects. However, no one was injured. Per campus police policy, that matter will undergo an independent police board review.