1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash on Highway 49 in Amador County

One woman died and another woman was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Amador County, officials said Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol's Amador division said the collision happened around 1 p.m. along southbound Highway 49 near Highway 16.

A 22-year-old woman from Sacramento was driving a Ford Mustang when she veered off the side of the road, overcorrected and entered into the path of an oncoming Toyota Rav4, driven by a 79-year-old woman from Jackson, the CHP said.

The Jackson woman died as a result of the crash, and the Sacramento woman was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital with unknown injuries.

Neither woman's name has been released.

Investigators said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and it is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

A road closure was in effect but has since been lifted.