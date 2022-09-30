Family of woman hit and killed by train in Lincoln speaks out

Family of woman hit and killed by train in Lincoln speaks out

Family of woman hit and killed by train in Lincoln speaks out

LINCOLN — The family of a driver hit and killed by a train in Lincoln is speaking out.

The crash happened on the night of Sep. 26 on Ferrari Ranch Road, where the train hit the car, pushing it along the tracks.

Ashley Rhodes was killed in the crash, and her 4-year-old son was injured but is recovering at the UC Davis Medical Center.

"She was a very selfless person that would sacrifice her own health and well-being for the children or the people that she cared about," said her husband.

Ashley's husband tells CBS13 that his son suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.