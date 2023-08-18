Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of woman found dead at Sacramento hospital demands answers at vigil

By Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

Family of woman found dead at Sacramento hospital demands answers at vigil
Family of woman found dead at Sacramento hospital demands answers at vigil 02:37

SACRAMENTO -- The family of a mother of six found dead in the garage at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Hospital says still no one is telling them what happened. 

Jaime Reed was found dead on July 24. In a week, it'll be a month since her death -- and her family held a vigil outside of Kaiser South Sacramento to bring attention to, what they say, has been a lack of information. 

Reed's loved ones believe cameras on the Kaiser property likely caught what happened to her on the night she died. As of now, Sacramento police say her death is under investigation and it has not been ruled a homicide. 

"All the speculation going around online, her kids are seeing that, so if it's not true, please don't speak it, 'cause they are hurting. They deserve the truth of what happened to their mom," said Michelle Bryant, Reed's best friend. 

Reed's family said she worked at Kaiser in housekeeping since January 2023, but are not sure if she was working the night she died. 

They say the last update from Sacramento police they received was in July, shortly after her death, that her car was found on the third floor of the garage, but her body was found on the first floor. Since then, her loved ones say there have been no updates. 

Sacramento police told CBS13 the case detective has spoken to Reed's family and explained the investigation process. The family has also been given a phone number and contact email for the case detective that they can use to contact the department. 

"She had 6 amazing kids. She wouldn't have left this world without them," said Juanita Matlock, Reed's sister. 

Although Reed was raising six children on her own, her family said, she was generous with those she loved. They hope, by sharing her story and photo, a potential witness or someone who has information will come forward. 

Madisen Keavy
Madison-Keavy-Headshot.jpg

Madisen reports weekdays on CBS13.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.