Search for missing beloved San Francisco DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift takes grim turn

SAN FRANCISCO -- In a social media posting, the wife of missing DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift, who goes by the name "JV" on air, revealed "that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

Natasha Yi, who is also a Wild 94.9 host, apologized for her silence over the last several days, but said she and her family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of public support.

A memorial outside the radio station continued to grow Thursday morning.

"Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming," she posted.

"I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

"My heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable," she continued. "I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers."

Vandergrift, who goes by the name "JV" on air, was last seen around 10 p.m. last Thursday at his residence on the 200 block of King Street.

San Francisco Police announced Friday that the 54-year-old went missing and was believed to be "at-risk."

JV has had a long history in Bay Area radio, dating back three decades. In the 1990s, Vandergrift, along with Dan "Elvis" Lay and Lance "Hollywood" Otani were part of "The Doghouse" morning team on Wild, one of the most popular Bay Area radio shows at the time.

Vandergrift had also been on radio in New York, before returning to the Bay Area and Wild 94.9 to host "The JV Show," which airs mornings.

The San Francisco police said the search for Vandergrift remains active. He stands about 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone with who may see Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location. Additional information about his disappearance can also be given to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."