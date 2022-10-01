Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out

STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton, taking place between Jul. 8 and Sep. 27th, are connected, says the Stockton Police Chief.

The announcement made by Chief Darryl McFadden Friday afternoon confirmed the killings fit the description of a serial killer.

"Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video canvassed the area," said Chief McFadden.

Identifying this person, covered in head-to-toe black, as a person of interest and confirming to CBS13 that the homicides fit the description of a serial killer but who is this figure? Police aren't sure.

"We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun in someone's hand," continued Chief McFadden.

Answers the family members are desperate for - including the older sister of Lorenzo Lopez.

"My brother had a heart of gold," said Lorenzo Lopez's sister Cathy, who did not want to go on camera for fear her life could also be at risk.

"Anyone out there in those streets stay in lighted areas. Don't go out alone. Don't go out late if you don't have to," said Cathy.

A sentiment shared by the mother of the first victim, 35-year-old Paul Yaw.

"I heard from a detective that my son's case is possibly involved with a serial killer," said Greta Bogrow,

We spoke to Paul's mother Greta Bogrow, who currently lives in Texas, "I had a little breakdown … I was shocked, of course."

We reached out to UC Hastings Law Professor John Myers to ask what defines a serial killer.

"It's usually defined as a series of related crimes usually committed by someone with severe psychological or pathological personality disorders."

The connection between killings includes victims who were alone, in dimly lit areas, and they were ambushed.

The Stockton Police Department has added patrols in the evening hours to prevent another killing from happening. They are asking anyone with any information to call the tip line.

