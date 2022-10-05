Watch CBS News
Local News

Family members, demonstrators demand answers after man with machete shot to death by deputies

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Family members, demonstrators demand answers after man with machete shot to death by deputies
Family members, demonstrators demand answers after man with machete shot to death by deputies 00:49

SACRAMENTO – A demonstration held outside the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday saw advocates demanding change after a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

The family of Jaime Naranjo is calling for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to release body cam footage of last week's shooting.

"If there was nothing you did wrong, show us, the family and the community what actually happened when Jaime took his last breath," said Berry Accius from the group Voices of the Youth.

Naranjo was shot and killed by deputies at his home after his wife called for a wellness check.

Deputies say he was holding a machete at the time.

The family is also calling for funding for a 24-7 non-police emergency response for mental health calls.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.