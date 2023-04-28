A family of 4 inside a house fire in Wilton managed to escape with no injuries

WILTON -- A house in Wilton caught fire early Friday morning.

The house is located on Walmort Road. At around 3 a.m., multiple crews from Wilton Fire District, Cosumnes Fire, and Sac Metro Fire headed out to the scene to battle the fire. When they arrived, they found that the fire had extended throughout the attic.

There were four people inside at the time and they were all able to get out safely.

Robert Kasparian, Battalion Chief, said, "The smoke detectors didn't go off. There was no smoke in the house yet so luckily they were able to be awakened by the sounds of the crackling of the fire as well as the windows breaking. It gave them plenty of time to get out with no incident."

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.