Memorial Day events in Sacramento honor those killed in battle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento remembered those who died while fighting for our country with Memorial Day events across the region.

"I love to see more people coming out here to just honor our fallen brothers and sisters that served," said Arthur Valdez, who served in the US Navy from 1979 to 1983. "I was lucky enough to come home."

Valdez was one of the dozens of veterans who were out at Mount Vernon Memorial Day Park in Sacramento on Memorial Day to pay respects to his fellow service members.

"I place a flag at Danny's grave," said Stan Lee Pollinger who served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.

Pollinger is grateful he made it back home alive but is dedicated to now remembering all those who did not.

There was also a program at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium where there was a tribute to those who died fighting in the Spanish-American and World Wars.

"It's not just about hot dogs or hamburgers. It's all about paying tribute to our veterans, that's the main thing," said Jeffrey Wayne Sutherland, a John Wayne tribute artist.

Sutherland paid his tribute Monday by performing "The Ragged Old Flag" at the Court of Honor.

"I was in logistics," said Cece, who served in the Marine Corps. "Back in the '70s, the Marine Corps. The women's marine mission was to free a man to fight."

Each veteran rose to the sound of their military branch anthems as a salute and thank you, but the focus was on not forgetting the fallen who fought for our country's freedom and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"This is why we celebrate Memorial Day," Pollinger said. "Because of this behind me."