Fairfield crash now ruled a homicide after driver's autopsy reveals gunshot wound

FAIRFIELD -- A crash that happened in Fairfield is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy revealed the driver had been shot.

What was initially thought to just be a single-vehicle crash was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. on October 13. A 911 caller reported spotting a truck off the road near Cement Hill, west of Peabody Road in Fairfield. From this initial investigation, Fairfield police believed the truck veered off the road overnight, hit several structures, and until it came to a stop.

The truck's driver was found ejected from the vehicle, identified only as a 44-year-old man from Oakland until the next of kin is notified.

The truck was hidden in both brush and darkness on the side of the road, hard to see until daylight came.

A witness who saw the scene and the driver's body told CBS13 that she thought the location of the incident was "weird."

"We saw a vehicle that was pretty much in really bad condition, didn't obviously think that there were any survivors," said Karen Tejeda, a witness to the scene.

Tejeda said the car appeared to be undrivable due to damages, likely believed to be from hitting at least one large piece of concrete nearby.

This was Friday, and by Tuesday, Fairfield police updated the case from a single-vehicle accident to a homicide investigation due to revelations found during an autopsy.

A single vehicle crash now a homicide investigation after an autopsy of the driver revealed he’d been shot.



Fairfield PD confirmed the accident was the result of a shooting. The man is 44 from Oakland, not yet ID’d.



What a witness says about this mystery, at 10 @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/IdjntyupRt — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) October 18, 2023

According to police, one bullet was found in the driver's body. Now, police believe that the crash was a result of a shooting.

"It definitely gives me chills," said Tejeda.

Fairfield police are asking anyone, especially witnesses, with information to contact the department.